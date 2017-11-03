South Africa: Savea Starts Against All Blacks Along With 4 Saffas

Julian Savea will line up against the All Blacks for the first time while a number of South Africans will also face the world champions at Twickenham on Saturday.

The wing - with 46 tries in 54 international appearances - makes his Barbarians' debut against a New Zealand side containing his younger brother Ardie.

A 2011 World Cup winner, scrumhalf Andy Ellis, captains the BaaBaas side who will field a back line featuring Super Rugby stars on the brink of international honours and committed to attacking in the best traditions of the famous club.

Former South Africa captain Adriaan Strauss provides the experience in a pack containing five internationals in Australia's Sam Carter and New Zealanders Dom Bird, Steven Luatua and Luke Whitelock.

There is a rare degree of continuity for the Barbarians, as nine of the players in Head Coach Robbie Deans's squad featured in the successful 2016 tour when the Barbarians drew 31-31 with South Africa at Wembley before wins over the Czech Republic and Fiji.

The spotlight will be on Julian Savea as the last World Cup's top try scorer returns to the scene of New Zealand's 2015 triumph - and a potential head-on confrontation with flanker Ardie.

"It's going to be strange coming up against Ardie - he beat me to playing with the Barbarians too so this will be cool," said Savea.

"I'm not expecting any sort of leniency. I'm just going to step him, go round that way!" It will be the 11th meeting between the sides with the Barbarians famously victorious in 1973 at Cardiff Arms Park and in the last meeting at Twickenham in 2009.

Teams Barbarians 15 George Bridge (Crusaders), 14 Julian Savea (Hurricanes & New Zealand), 13 Richard Buckman (Highlanders), 12 Harold Vorster (Lions) , 11 Vince Aso (Hurricanes), 10 Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders), 9 Andy Ellis (Kobelco Steelers & New Zealand, captain), 8 Luke Whitelock (Highlanders & New Zealand, vice captain), 7 Kwagga Smith (Lions) , 6 Steven Luatua (Bristol & New Zealand), 5 Dominic Bird (Chiefs & New Zealand), 4 Sam Carter (Brumbies & Australia), 3 Atu Moli (Chiefs), 2 Adriaan Strauss (Bulls & South Africa) , 1 Jacques van Rooyen (Lions) Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe (Sharks) ,17 Ben Franks (London Irish & New Zealand), 18 Ruan Smith (Toyota Verblitz) , 19 Willie Britz (Sunwolves) , 20 Ruan Ackermann (Gloucester) , 21 Mitchell Drummond (Crusaders), 22 Robert du Preez (Stormers) , 23 Dillon Hunt (Highlanders) New Zealand 15 David Havili, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Seta Tamanivalu, 10 Beauden Barrett (captain), 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Jerome Kaino, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Luke Romano, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Kane HamesSubstitutes: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Sam Cane, 21 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22 Lima Sopoaga, 23 Matt Duffie

