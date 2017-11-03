South Africa: Thank You SA for Celebrating OR Tambo

Cabinet has thanked all South Africans for celebrating the centenary of the struggle stalwart Oliver Reginald Tambo, Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said on Thursday.

The year 2017 was declared the 'Year of OR Tambo' by government to mark the centenary birthday of Tambo and to remember his principled leadership and ideals, which inspired many liberation struggle and anti-colonialism activists not only in South Africa but across the continent and the world.

The centenary celebrations, which are used to draw lessons from his life - culminated in a celebration at Nkantolo Village in the Eastern Cape, last week.

As part of the centenary celebrations, Minister Kubayi-Ngubane reported that President Jacob Zuma officiated over improvement projects, including the hand-over of the Ludeke Dam in Mbizana.

The newly built dam is part of Greater Mbizana Regional Bulk Water Supply Scheme which will see more than 800 000 benefiting from provision of clean water.

The celebrations also saw the President visiting the Nyameni family in Ludeke Village where the President switched on electricity, as part of the broader government rural electrification programme in Mbizana and surrounding areas.

Bicycles were also distributed to learners at OR Tambo Technical High School, as part of the Department of Transport's Shova Kalula programme, which supports learners who walk more than three kilometres to school.

Minister Kubayi-Ngubane also donated computers to learners in the Vukuzenzele Special School for children with disabilities.

Tambo was the longest ever serving president of the ANC from 1969 to 1991 who mobilised the international community to support the struggle against apartheid.

He also led key processes from the Harare Declaration to the adoption of the Constitution of the South Africa.

South Africa is today a constitutional democracy founded on the principles of human dignity and equal rights for everyone because of his leadership.

The centenary celebrations, which are held under the theme "Life and Legacy of OR Tambo", are expected to run until December 2017, Minister Kubayi-Ngubane said.