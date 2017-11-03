2 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Works for Women Empowerment

Brasília — The efforts made by the Angolan authorities to reduce gender inequalities and women's empowerment were highlighted in Brasília by the Minister of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion, Vitória da Conceição.

The Angolan minister was speaking in the panel dedicated to each country's report at the Fifth Meeting of Ministers responsible for gender equality at the CPLP, held in Brasilia on the theme "Empowerment of all women and girls".

Minister Vitória da Conceição detailed the measures and program policies adopted by the Angolan Government in favor of gender equality, among them the Government Plan to combat domestic violence, the integrated municipal plan for rural development and the fight against poverty.

She referred to Angola's accession to the African Union campaign against child marriage and early pregnancy, as well as actions to promote rural women, such as access to land, the formation of cooperatives, and access to credit, among others actions.

