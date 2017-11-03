Two Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in battle with military troops in Lamu County.

The militants were killed by soldiers on patrol in Nyatha, Lamu West, Kenya Defence Forces spokesman David Obonyo said.

The soldiers were on their normal patrol of the area at around 6pm on Thursday when they came into contact with the armed militants.

The incident comes barely a week after four Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in battle with KDF troops at Mararani area in Lamu East.

CAMP

The soldiers raided the terrorists' camp forcing militants to flee and abandon the camp.

Four AK-47 rifles, bomb making materials, six magazines, three grenades, three car batteries, rolls of cables, three mobile phones and assorted food stuffs were found at the camp.

Last month, KDF soldiers killed five Al-Shabaab terrorists while militants escaped with injuries at Bodhei on the border of Lamu and Garissa counties.

During the incident, six AK-47 assault rifles, 321 bullets, three grenades and explosives were recovered.