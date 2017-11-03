The medical report for a woman who was alleges to have bedded a co-tenant thinking it was her husband has revealed that there was no penetration.

Basing on this finding, the accused Nkosilathi Sibanda applied for discharge at the close of state case but the magistrate ruled otherwise saying he had a case to answer.

Sibanda made headlines recently after he allegedly crept into a co-tenant's bedroom taking advantage of the dark and the absence of the woman's husband before he raped her.

The woman fell prey to his tactics thinking that it was her husband and responded by kissing and caressing him for about eight minutes before they got intimate.

Sibanda also applied for release arguing that the victim was confused on the fact that she mistook a finger or his manhood.

The victim said Sibanda's manhood gave her a different sensation since it poked her leading to her discovering that she was being intimate with an imposter.

She also disclosed that she could feel the weight of the man and that his scent was different but she ignored that since she was expecting her husband to be home.

Sibanda argued that the woman was adamant that it was his manhood that's why yet they didn't have sex.

The case was postponed to next Tuesday after the defence indicated that it had an audio recording of the defence witness identified as Miriam in its possession.

Miriam is the also a tenant at the involved parties place of residence.

Sibanda was arrested over a week ago after he allegedly raped his co-tenant.

Prosecutor Timothy Makoni alleges that he went on to ask for forgiveness endlessly before he dressed himself in front of other before co-tenants while the furious victim was slapping him all over.