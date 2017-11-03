3 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Whatsapp Blackout Hits Kenya and Other Parts of World

By Harry Misiko

Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp on Friday temporarily went down in Kenya and most parts of the world.

The blackout hit thousands of users in Kenya, with many unable to communicate with their friends and family.

11AM

Many were unable to send or receive texts, images, videos or make calls via the application owned by Facebook.

The problem was also reported in Egypt, Ireland, Russia, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Israel, Spain, Malaysia, Turkey, Italy and Serbia.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks site and app outages, thousands of WhatsApp customers reported problems with the app.

DownDetector said the app's problems started at around 11am Kenyan time, with 60 percent of users unable to connect to it.

A further 25 per cent report issues receiving messages and 14 per cent were struggling login in.

Thousands of users were forced to switch to other social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to either report or complain about the glitch.

Facebook had commented on the cause of the outage by the time of going to press.

More follows.

Additional reporting by Augustine Sang.

