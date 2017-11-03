2 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Malanje - Second Lauca Turbine Back to Supply Electricity

Malanje — The second turbine of the Lauca hydroelectric dam, located in the municipality of Cacuso, returned from the afternoon of Wednesday to provide electricity, after four days of downtime due to infiltration of rainwater in the engine room.

The information was given today (Thursday) to ANGOP by the director of the Lauca project, Elias Estevão, noting that the unit came on stream at Wednesday 6:00 pm.

He made it known that at the moment the two units are generating 500 megawatts of energy, for the provinces of Luanda, Malanje, Cuanza Norte and Uige.

According to the official, the Lauca dam is under construction and every work has some vulnerable points, but corrective measures have already been taken to safeguard such situations in the future.

He added that the works of the assembly of other units run normally, thus maintaining the schedule of power generation of the third unit in March 2018.

The technician apologized to the people for the inconvenience and reiterated that everything is being done to restore Lauca's available capacity.

