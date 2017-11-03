25 October 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Chinese Pres. On His Reelection As General-Secretary of Communist Party

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to president of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of his reelection as general-secretary of the Chinese communist party, during its 19th national congress.

In this message, HM the King expressed to the Chinese president his heartfelt congratulations and best wished of health and happiness, as well as his sincere hopes for full success in his mission to lead the friendly Chinese people towards further progress and prosperity.

"Renewing trust in you and the inclusion of your thought in the Chinese communist party's charter testify to the great consideration you enjoy among the representatives of the Chinese people, given the qualities of wisdom and political acuity you demonstrate, and your unwavering commitment to lead your country to more economic, social and political achievements, allowing it to occupy its leading position within the community of nations," said the message

The Sovereign takes this opportunity to praise the bonds of centuries-old friendship, mutual esteem and active solidarity uniting the two peoples, reiterating his determination to continue to work with the Chinese president to strengthen the multidimensional strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Morocco and the People's Republic of China and raise the level of fruitful bilateral cooperation ties to higher levels to the well-being of the two friendly peoples and in order to contribute to the consolidation of South-South cooperation and the promotion of security and peace in the world.

Morocco

D-Day Beckons for Ahly, Wydad

It's D-day for the continent's premier club competition as the Total CAF Champions League 2017 reaches its climax on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.