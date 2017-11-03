Photo: The Finacial Gazette

Zimbabwe's Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko (file photo).

ZANU PF factional politics spilled into parliament Wednesday when Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko classed with deputy speaker Mabel Chinomona with MPs telling VP point Phelekezela Mphoko blank that he belonged to the Generation 40 (G40) faction.

Mabel was leader of the house between Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and newly appointed Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Happyton Bonyongwe.

The row started after MPs, led by Norton legislator Temba Mliswa, asked the speaker on who the leader of the house was so they could direct their pay grievances towards.

But Chinomona, who is linked to the so-christened Team Lacoste faction routing for VP's Mnangagwa's takeover, said the embattled former Justice Minister and VP was still leader.

"We responded to the issue of the Leader of the House," she said while referring to a previous sitting of the house during which the matter was first raised.

"If Parliament has not received any communication, it means it is the same Leader of the House who has been there before. We will continue with Vice President Mnangagwa."

But Mphoko, a known sympathiser with G40, stood to tell the MPs Bonyongwe was in fact the new leader of the house.

"I thank Honourable Mliswa for that question. It is a straight forward thing. The Leader of Government Business in Parliament is the Minister (Bonyongwe) here," he said.

Mphoko was immediately heckled by opposition MPs who called him G40 but he reiterated that Bonyongwe was the new leader of the house.

"Madam Speaker, the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is Honourable Bonyongwe - that is the Leader of the House," he said.

But Chinomona doubted Mphoko's apparent imposition of Bonyongwe on parliament as she went on to defer the matter to President Robert Mugabe.

"I think this is what we are getting this from the Vice President but I think we look towards having communication from the appointing authority... yes, so that Parliament does not have confusion of which is which?" Chinomona said.

MDC-T legislator Prosper Mutseyami said the confusion was symptomatic of what was is in government.

Outspoken MDC-T MP James Maridadi said, "The cockpit should fall on its own and not take the whole plane (parliament) down".

"We want answers and the nation is listening, if the Executive is tired of running the country then others should run it."

Mphoko pleaded with MPs to "cease fire" after arguments on the matter intensified.

VP Mnangagwa was not in the house when debate took place.

The Midlands strongman is under fire for putting an elaborate attempt to succeed President Mugabe.

The First Family has taken umbrage with Mnangagwa's ambitions and has since been targeting his support base with punitive measures.

These include demoting the VP's allies from government, suspending and firing some from Zanu PF and, lately, taking the Justice portfolio away from the VP.