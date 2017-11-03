Morocco: HM the King Extends Condolences to U.S. Pres. Over NY Terrorist Attack

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to US president Donald Trump following the despicable terrorist attack committed in Manhattan (New York), which claimed the lives of several victims.

In this message, the Sovereign voiced, on behalf of the Kingdom of Morocco, his firm condemnation of this cowardly criminal act, reiterating to president Trump his full solidarity and adherence to international efforts aimed at eradicating the horrible plague of terrorism, which is rejected by all heavenly religions and universal human values.

While extending to president Trump, the victims' families and the whole friendly American people his heartfelt condolences and sincere compassion, HM the King wished the bereaved families comfort and the wounded prompt recovery.