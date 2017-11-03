A 32 year old man will spend the next 72 months in prison for sodomizing a 9 year old Boy in Lilongwe.

Kanengo Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Labani Makalani said the incident happened on 15 April this year at Area 25C.

Makalani said Jackson Alfred was convicted on his own plea of guilty at Nkukula Second Grade Magistrate Court on Thursday 2nd November 2017.

During the court hearing, State Prosecutor Sergeant Vasco Magwaya paraded four witnesses including the victim himself and the Sergeant Tryness Banda who was the main Investigator in the case.

Evidence rendered in court proved beyond reasonable doubt that Alfred indeed commited the offence since he was caught red handed doing the act after the victim shouted for help.

Delivering her rulling, Magistrate Cecilia Onsewa said the convict acted wickedly when he assaulted the innocent boy and that the behaviour showcased is totally inhuman.

She therefore slapped Alfred with a 6 year jail sentence.

The convict hails from Bololo Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Mthiramanja in the Southern Region District of Mulanje.