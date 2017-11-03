Zimbabwe: Cops, Teachers Freely Impregnate Girls

Photo: Daily News

A pregnant school girl (file photo).

Chinotumenyere secondary school situated in the remotest area of Chimanimani is reported to be losing four girls per term due to child marriages with police officers and teachers taking advantage of the situation.

Concerned parents and guardians fingered the law enforcement agents and teachers as the main culprits.

"Here in Shinja (village), girls are being married while in form one and two. Every term there are at least four drop outs," an angry parent said.

Parents said most of the cases were not being reported and children who are academically gifted were running the risk of dropping out of school or being married off early due to poverty.

Teacher and police officers are taking advantage of the situation to do as they please," said the parent.

A village child protection committee member, Bogy Munoriyarwa, said their committee has battled to save the girl child from early marriage without success.

"The committee is really concerned about the rate of child marriages at this school and we have raised our complaints at district level as they are not being attended to," said Munoriyarwa.

He also expressed frustration at the responsible authorities 'handling of the issue', saying "it leaves a lot to be desired".

"We have raised the matter with district child protection committee a body with representatives from State and non-governmental organizations with interests in child rights issues to deal with the matter," said Munoriyarwa.

A local parent who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal said the school is located in the remote parts of the province and police and teachers were taking advantage to do as they pleased with the girls.

Munoriyarwa said the situation was being worsened by poverty which is forcing parents to marry off their children for survival.

In 2016, he said, the school lost 13 girls to early marriages.

"When the school invites police officers to investigate these cases they are not being handled professionally," said another local parent.

According Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda, the issue of early marriages is controversial since there was no law protecting girls.

"At the moment there is only a law which prohibits sleeping with a minor under age of 16. The law is silent on a person marrying a child under the age of 18 but above the age of 16.

He said ZRP did not allow such behavior by members, saying the community should report such cases to district police stations.

"If their issues are not being handled well at village level they can visit the district police station where they can be assisted by senior officers," said Chananda.

According to the multiple cluster indicator survey that was done by ZimStat shows that 42.5% of the girls are being married off before the age of 18.

According Mutare District Officer in the Ministry of Women's Affairs Gender and Community Development, Emilio Chihono, early child marriages were a cause for concern.

"As a ministry we have developed a national action plan to end child marriages that was developed with a view to guide interventions from government and other stakeholders in terms of getting a road map that is systematic in addressing the issues of child marriages," she said.

She said they were concerned that figures on child marriages are still on high adding efforts were being made to address the problem.

Plan International Programmes Coordinator, Precious Babbage said they were working with other stakeholders in the district such as the Ministry of Women Affairs Gender and Community Development and Public Service, Labour and Social Services in trying contain cases of early child marriages in the province.