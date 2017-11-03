Angola Reiterates Call for End to U.S. Embargo On Cuba

New York — Angola said Wednesday in New York that it was disappointed with the continuation of the United States economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba despite the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2014.

During the explanation of the Angolan vote in favor of the resolution calling for an end to the embargo adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, Minister Counselor João Gimolieca deplored the measures announced by President Donald Trump aimed at strengthening the blockade against Cuba.

Angola reiterated its call for an immediate end to the unilateral embargo imposed by the United States, 55 years ago against Cuba and urged the two countries to continue to build a healthy relationship based on dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect, for the benefit of both nations.

Of the 193 UN member states, 191 voted in favor of the resolution on ending the embargo, and only the United States and Israel opposed it, meaning a change in last year's policy when both countries abstained for the first time since presentation of the document in 1992.