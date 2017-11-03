Angola: Luanda Wednesday Evening Rain Leaves Two People Dead

Luanda — The rain that fell on Wednesday evening in the capital of Luanda claimed two lives in the municipality of Icolo and Bengo and the destruction of nine homes in Boavista (Ingombota) and Funda (Cacuaco).

These data were released on Thursday at the end of an emergency meeting of the Luanda Provincial Government, led by the governor, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, where the effects of the floods were evaluated.

There were also floods of houses in the municipalities of Luanda, Kilamba-kiaxi, Belas, Viana, Talatona, Cazenga and Cacuaco.

The document also states that, despite the ongoing measures in the field of cleaning of drainage ditches and garbage collection, there is a need to mobilize financial and material resources, within the framework of the measures provided for in the Metropolitan Steering Plan of Luanda, to carry out projects already identified.