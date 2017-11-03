2 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Luanda Wednesday Evening Rain Leaves Two People Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jose carlos gomes

Luanda — The rain that fell on Wednesday evening in the capital of Luanda claimed two lives in the municipality of Icolo and Bengo and the destruction of nine homes in Boavista (Ingombota) and Funda (Cacuaco).

These data were released on Thursday at the end of an emergency meeting of the Luanda Provincial Government, led by the governor, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, where the effects of the floods were evaluated.

There were also floods of houses in the municipalities of Luanda, Kilamba-kiaxi, Belas, Viana, Talatona, Cazenga and Cacuaco.

The document also states that, despite the ongoing measures in the field of cleaning of drainage ditches and garbage collection, there is a need to mobilize financial and material resources, within the framework of the measures provided for in the Metropolitan Steering Plan of Luanda, to carry out projects already identified.

Angola

Angola Reiterates Call for End to U.S. Embargo On Cuba

Angola said Wednesday in New York that it was disappointed with the continuation of the United States economic,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.