Africa: Minister Wants More Information On Africa Issues

Luanda — The minister of Mass Media, Aníbal João da Silva Melo, last Wednesday in Luanda recommended that public press organs "urgently increase" African news in their information services.

Speaking at the official launching of the 2018 SADC Journalism Prize, the Angolan Media minister recognised that the media organs have been making efforts to put out more information on Africa, however, he deemed it still far from what is desired.

"I am not yet satisfied with the coverage of current African issues. We have to stimulate this", he stressed, further adding that the SADC Journalism Prize can be an opportunity for Angola to convey more information on the continent.

In his opinion, it is recommendable that Angolan public media organs align themselves with this goal and start focussing more on publishing information about the neighbouring countries, without neglecting other relevant information on the rest of the continent.

This SADC Journalism Prize, he said, may bring about opportunities for the strengthening of relations among journalists from the member states, further appealing to the professionals in this area to participate in the competition with humility, modesty and professionalism.

Thus, minister Anibal Melo encouraged Angolan journalists to submit their best works to the competition jury, so that the Angolan journalism can be more and more credible.