Photo: The Citizen

President Robert Mugabe (file photo).

Two men have been charged with insulting President Robert Mugabe after reportedly describing the Zanu PF leader as a "dog".

Allan Chinewaita, 40, and Casper Tambara, 39, of Nyamahumba Primary School were early this week hauled before a Nyanga magistrate charged with undermining the authority of the President under Section 33(2)(a) of the Criminal Law Codefication and Reform Act (Code).

".. on 30th day of October 2017 at Nyamahumba Primary School, Ruwangwe, Allan Chinewaita publicly, unlawfully and intentionally made statements about or concerning the President with the knowledge or realising that there is a real risk or possibility that the statement is false and that it may engender the feelings or hostility towards or cause hatred, contempt or ridicule of the President in person or in respect of the President's office," read the charge sheet in part.

"That is to say Allan Chinewaita said in Shona 'handivhoteri Zanu PF uye President Mugabe imbwa' literally meaning 'I will not vote Zanu PF and President Robert Mugabe is like a dog".

Tambara is facing the same charge while Chinewaita has an extra charge of assault in which he is accused of violently held one Spiwe Biningwe.

The two are being represented by Blessing Nyamaropa a member of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR). Nyamaropa confirmed his clients had indeed appeared in court.

"They appeared in court on Wednesday but released on free bail. The State will proceed by through summons," said Nyamaropa.

MDC-T secretary general and former Nyanga North lawmaker Douglas Mwonzora is one high profile politician to have been arrested and charged with insulting Mugabe in the past.

Mwonzora was accused of having called Mugabe "a goblin" in 2009 while addressing a rally.

After the case had been referred to the Constitutional Court the late Chief Justice ruled there was nothing wrong with "insulting" the Zanu PF leader.

"You have to be an imbecile to believe that the President is a goblin," Justice Chidyausiku ruled.

The late Chief Justice questioned the logic of taking such cases to the highest court in the land, suggesting the State was wasting the court's time "with mundane and senseless issues".