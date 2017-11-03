Nigeria: Pinnick - Rohr Would Field Eagles' Best Against Algeria

Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick has hinted that manager Gernot Rohr will start the World Cup qualifier against Algeria on November 10 with his best players.

Although the Super Eagles have already picked the only ticket from group B of the African qualifying series, following the defeat of Zambia in Uyo on 7th October, the country's football -ruling organ says it is taking the match as a serious matter.

"The temptation is there to rest on oars because we have already qualified. But we would not do that. I am happy the technical crew led by the Technical Adviser has already made it known they would be fielding Nigeria's best squad on the day," NFF President Amaju Pinnick told thenff.com.

"The Secretariat must quickly finalise all arrangements. The match in Constantine must be seen as a FIFA World Cup preparation match, just like the one against Argentina in Russia four days later.

"We will go with our best and give our best, to get in the FIFA World Cup mood".

Assuming the eleven players that stepped out onto the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on October 7 is Nigeria's ideal starting line-up, Rohr cannot count on the services of Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses and Elderson Echiejile, while there are doubts about the fitness of Leon Balogun.