ZANU PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo has condemned Masvingo and Midlands provinces for using independent media to challenge party decisions before exploring internal mechanisms for aredress.

The comments follow a challenge on the legality of the suspension of four provincial leaders on grounds of fanning factionalism and besmirching senior party leaders on social media last week.

Khaya Moyo said the ruling party had in place internal dispute settlement mechanisms suitable to deal with such grievances.

"Of late I have noted with dismay statements issued to the press by some party leaders and structures in relation to the prohibition orders to four party officials in the Midlands and Masvingo provinces by the National commissariat department for reasons stipulated," said the party's spokesperson in a statement this Thursday.

He added, "Those affected, if dissatisfied should use internal processes provided for in our party constitution to communicate the same and not through the press. The party at all levels does not condone such practice from top to bottom. We are all bound by the party constitution."

The suspended are Masvingo chairperson Ezra Chadzamira, Masvingo youth league political commissar Brian Munyoro, Midlands acting vice-chairperson Godwin Shiri and youth league provincial administration secretary Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

Khaya Moyo said the responsible department had received the complaints from the provinces and was investigating the issues to see whether or not they were valid.

"The said matter is now with the party's secretary for Legal Affairs, Cde Patrick Chinamasa who is also chairman of the national disciplinary committee. Let the process take its course and refrain from speculation and indiscipline," he said.

The suspensions are perceived as part of an on -going purge on Zanu PF members who prefer vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed President Robert Mugabe as his political era nears completion owing to old age.

Khaya Moyo said the party was going to allow the investigations team the independence to make their own conclusions without succumbing to coercion to respond through media.

"The revolutionary party is not in the habit of conducting its affairs through the press let alone the independent media. The party will not be intimidated to respond to issues which are under investigation," he said.

Mnangagwa has been going through turbulent times in recent months as rival faction in the succession war, G40 reportedly led by political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere backed by First Lady Grace Mugabe, teams up against him.

He was stripped of the Justice ministry in a recent cabinet reshuffle.

Sources privy to closed party discussions claim Mnangagwa is likely to lose the VP post Joice Mujuru style at the extra ordinary congress scheduled for December.