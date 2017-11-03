ZIFA boss and Zanu PF Central Committee member Philip Chiyangwa says he will be contesting the Chinhoyi constituency come next year.

Chiyangwa said he wants to wrest the seat from the opposition MDC-T after he lost to the opposition in 2013.

He said his aim was to galvanise the party to correct mistakes that led to his defeat.

"Let it be known today that Dr Philip Chiyangwa will stand in the 2018 harmonised elections. I know I have all that is needed in terms of requirements by the party to represent it.

We were caught off guard by the MDC-T who bussed in people from outside Chinhoyi to vote, but this time around we are wiser. That seat must return to Zanu-PF," he said while addressing a Zanu PF Makonde inter-district meeting at the district offices in Chinhoyi Thursday.

He will be facing at least four other aspiring candidate.

Chiyangwa warned those who were prematurely committing themselves financially to bolster their campaign that they risked falling foul of the party criteria.

Zanu PF secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo is on record as warning people against campaigning, saying the party's only confirmed candidate for the 2018 plebiscite was President Mugabe.

Chombo said the party had not yet laid out the criteria for candidates and aspiring candidates should allow incumbents to finish their terms. Once spelt out, aspiring candidates would be allowed to express their interest and start campaigning.

The Makonde inter-district meeting reaffirmed Politburo member Cde Prisca Mupfumira and Dr Chiyangwa as their senior members ahead of the Extraordinary Congress in December.

Said Cde Tony Mwanza: "As a district we do not want any changes to the line of senior members. That means that Cdes Chiyangwa and Mupfumira retain their positions. Cde Mupfumira was appointed Politburo member by the President after being chosen by us (Makonde district) as our Central Committee member."