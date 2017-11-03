3 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Blood Prices Slashed

By Paidamoyo Chipunza

The National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has reduced the price of blood from $100 in Government and mission health institutions to $80 with effect from November 1. The price, however, remains at $120 in private health institutions.

The latest development followed an instruction last week by Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr David Parirenyatwa, who was also reacting to an expose on the organisation's illicit activities and lack of corporate governance assumed to have been impacting on the high cost of blood. Responding to questions yesterday, NBSZ spokesperson Ms Esther Massundah said recently, the organisation undertook stringent cost reduction measures which saw it reducing its annual budget from $9 million to $7,8 million.

Ms Massundah said this reduction translated to a reduction in user fees from $135 to the previous $100. She urged Zimbabweans to continue donating blood particularly now saying stock levels for all blood groups were low at the moment.

