South Africa: Ford Invests R3 Billion for Expansion in SA

Vicki Momberg, the real estate agent whose racist rant towards a black police officer was caught on camera, is expected… Read more »

Johannesburg — FORD Motor Company Southern Africa is to invest R3 billion (US$$220 million) to expand production capacity at its South African manufacturing operations. The investment is in order to meet growing local and international demand for the company's Ranger series. Along with the continued local investment, it has also been confirmed the first-ever Ford Ranger Raptor will be produced in South Africa when it hits the market in 2019. "As part of our strategic planning to accommodate the growing market volumes for the Ranger in South Africa and our export markets, the R3-billion investment will encompass both product and capacity related actions," said Ockert Berry, Vice President (Operations) at Ford Middle East and Africa (MEA). Berry said the investment reaffirmed Ford's ongoing commitment to South Africa as a local manufacturer, exporter and key employer in the automotive sector, supporting a large number of direct jobs as well as indirect employment through its extensive supplier base. Executives said there had been a phenomenal response to the announcement that Ford would be introducing a Ranger Raptor and that it would be assembled in South Africa. "This is yet another fantastic achievement for our local team, and signals our ability to produce world-class products of the highest calibre," Casper Kruger, Managing Director of Ford Sub-Saharan Africa Region, said. As an exciting new addition to the Ford Performance family, the Ford Ranger Raptor is a purpose-built, desert-racing inspired model that builds on the unrivalled heritage of Ford Performance's legendary F-150 Raptor.

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.