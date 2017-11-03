South Africa: Unite Behind Activists Prepare for More Action On November 30

Eight Unite Behind activists arrested for trespassing National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) offices in Cape Town on Wednesday, have been released on a warning, their lawyer confirmed.

Activist Zackie Achmat, former Parliamentary Protection Services (PPS) head Zelda Holtzman, Western Cape SA Communist Party secretary Benson Ngquentsu, Central Methodist Church reverend Alan Storey, activist Naeem Frances, activist Zukiswa Vuka and community worker Sipho Citabatwa were arrested after they occupied the NPA offices and demanded that a warrant be issued for the arrest of President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma has evaded prosecution for 18 charges amounting to 783 counts of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering levelled against him since 2009.

Advocate Mustaque Holland, who is representing all eight, told News24 that the case will return to the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on December 5.

"They have however already started working, mobilising, ready to get arrested again on November 30 when [NPA head] Shaun Abrahams needs to announce whether he'll press charges against Zuma," he warned.

At the NPA offices on Wednesday afternoon, the eight activists chanted "arrest Zuma or arrest us" while about 20 police officers asked them to leave peacefully.

Achmat told prosecutors gathered in the foyer that they had a decision to make - either prosecute the activists, or prosecute Zuma.

"The real crooks and robbers are sitting in Parliament. The real crooks are sitting in Saxonwold," he said.

"Shaun Abrahams is not fit to lead you. Shaun Abrahams fears Zuma."

