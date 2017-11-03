Deans of students and student leaders from the country's institutions of higher learning are set to meet the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development principal director Mr John Dewa in Harare today to prepare for the Students' Interface Rally to be addressed by President Mugabe. The Presidential Students' Interface Rally is scheduled to take place on November 18 in Harare at a venue yet to be disclosed.

The Zimbabwe Congress for Students Union secretary-general Mr Godknows Mdhari confirmed the latest development. "Students representative bodies and deans of students from all universities and colleges across the country are meeting the principal director tomorrow (today) for a consultative meeting and also to discuss logistics and agree on a suitable venue in the capital.

"The main purpose of the meeting will be for a briefing and for student leaders to state their expectations for the Presidential Students Interface," said Mr Mdhari.

"This meeting is open to all student leaders at universities and colleges. Whether you are zanu-pf, PR or MDC, it does not matter because this is a meeting for Zimbabwean students and is non-political. "We are discussing issues that involve the welfare of students and student welfare is not about what political party a person is affiliated to."

Mr Mdhari said the meeting would be held on November 18 at a venue to be decided. Zimbabwe National Students Union secretary-general Mr Makomborero Haruzivishe said they would also be attending the meeting. "As ZINASU we are looking forward to today's meeting with the principal director as there are a number of issues that we wish to iron out before the Student Interface Rally with our Chancellor, the President. "We have a lot of questions that we want answered and this will be a good opportunity as all student leaders from different institutions will get an audience with our minister," said Mr Haruzivishe.