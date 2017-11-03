3 November 2017

Morocco: Marrakech - One Person Shot Dead By Two Hooded People, Investigations Hypothesize Revenge Attack, Local Authorities

Rabat — A person was killed, Thursday in Marrakech, by gunshots fired by two hooded people, said local authorities of the wilaya of Marrakech-Safi region, noting that investigations hypothesize a score-settling.

At 7.45 p.m., a person was the target, at a coffee shop in Marrakech Chatoui neighbourhood, of gunshots directed at the victim's head and fired by two hooded people, onboard a motorcycle, which killed him on the spot, said the source, adding that two other peoples who happened to be in the same place, were wounded by bullet fragments.

The two injured were rushed to the Marrakech university hospital center to receive medical care.

The preliminary probe shows that the victim was targeted which supports the score-settling hypothesis, it said.

An investigation was opened by police services, under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor, and a manhunt to capture the two assailants was launched.

