3 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Rugby's Worst Kept Secret Confirmed

The worst kept secret in South African rugby has finally been confirmed.

Robert du Preez will leave Western Province and the Stormers to play for the Sharks next season.

Several news reports earlier in the year had linked the flyhalf with a move to Durban, where his dad Robert snr is the head coach and his brothers, Jean-Luc and Dan, also play.

The move was however never officially confirmed by either the Sharks or Western Province, until as much was made clear on Thursday.

Du Preez was instrumental in helping Western Province beat the Sharks in last Saturday's Currie Cup final in Durban and this weekend he will be in action for the Barbarians against the All Blacks at Twickenham in London.

After that he will return to South Africa and head for Durban where he will start pre-season training with his new team.

The Sharks took to social media on Thursday, finally confirming Du Preez's signing and welcoming him to Kings Park.

The Sharks start their 2018 Super Rugby campaign against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday, February 17.

Du Preez will get a chance to face his former team when the Sharks host the Stormers in Durban on Saturday, April 21.

The Stormers' home game against the Sharks is on Saturday, July 7.

Source: Sport24

