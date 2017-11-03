Tanzania: Diamond Can't Afford Hamisa's Financial Demands

Photo: The Nation

Diamond Platinumz and Hamisa in Salome.

Bongo flava heartthrob Diamond Platinumz, who has been in the middle of baby mama drama with model and video vixen Hamisa Mobetto, has said he can't afford the Sh231,018 monthly upkeep she's asking for.

She had earlier in October sued the star for child support in order to compel him to provide for the son she claimed he had neglected.

Diamond had earlier made claims that he was giving her Sh3,131 daily, a figure Hamisa disputed later in an interview.

Hamisa also asked the court to compel the crooner to publicly apologise for defamatory comments he made against her on live radio interview with Clouds FM when he broke the news that he had fathered a son with her.

In the case that was heard on Monday 30th September 2017, through her lawyers Abdullah Zulu and Walter Godluck of the Century Attorneys & Co Advocates, Hamisa demanded a monthly upkeep of Tsh500,000.

But in a rejoinder, appearing before Kisutu Resident Magistrate Devotha Kisoka, Diamond argued through his lawyers that the upkeep amount Hamisa is asking for is way too much and he couldn't afford it.

Interestingly, few weeks ago Hamisa denied taking Diamond to court saying that it was actually the musician's idea.

She claimed that it was the reason Diamond remained quiet when the news broke. as he sort to look after his son and that why he remained silent even aHamisafter the news broke.

The case will be mentioned again next week.