Morocco, Surinam Ink 2017-2021 Road Map to Foster Partnership

Rabat — Morocco and the Republic of Surinam inked, Thursday in Rabat, five agreements, including a cooperation program over 2017-2021 that would be a road map to foster a pragmatic and tangible partnership.

The cooperation agreements were signed by foreign minister Nasser Bourita and Surinam's foreign minister Yldiz Pollack-Beighle, following a meeting between the two parties.

In a statement to MAP, Beighle said that the 2017-2021 cooperation program will foster a pragmatic and tangible partnership between Morocco and Surinam, adding that the remaining agreements will offer new opportunities for cooperation in economy, trade, technical and scientific training, tourism and agriculture.

The two officials signed other cooperation agreements which are: a general cooperation agreement between Morocco and Surinam, a memorandum of understanding on establishing a mechanism for political consultations, an agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports and officials, and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the foreign ministry's academy for diplomatic studies and Surinam's academy of diplomacy (under its foreign ministry).

The signing of these agreements come following the change in Surinam's position over the Moroccan Sahara issue and its withdrawal of its SADR recognition, Bourita said, adding that this change opened a new chapter in relations between Morocco and Surinam.

This stance by the Republic of Surinam encouraged the development of bilateral relations and reinforced the Moroccan presence in the Caribbean region in general, he said, recalling that Morocco sent relief to hurricane-hit Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica.

Surinam, which withdrew its recognition of SADR in March 2016, is maintaining a neutral position towards to Moroccan Sahara question which is brokered by the UN, said Beighle, describing the meeting with Bourita as "historic"