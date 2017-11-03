Uganda: Radio and Weasel Mark a Decade of Hits

This evening, Radio and Weasel will hold a concert at Kyadondo Rugby Ground, marking a decade of holding it down on the Ugandan music scene.

Radio and Weasel (born Moses Ssekibogo and Douglas Mayanja, respectively) have been involved in music since childhood.

Radio was at it while studying at Holy Cross Lake View Secondary School and Kiira College Butiki in Jinja, while Weasel was born in a musical family where he later grew up to perform with his elder brother Joseph Mayanja, aka Jose Chameleone.

At that time, Radio was busy and had songs like Dagala, Wololo and Sweet Lady, before he started singing backup vocals for Chameleone's Leone Island in 2004.

Four years later, he and Weasel broke away and started Goodlyfe Crew. The same year they released their breakthrough song, Nakudata, and this was more than enough to announce the duo's arrival on the music scene.

More hit songs like Lwaki Onumya, Zuena, Nyambura, Nyumbani and Bread And Butter just sealed the deal and made them a household name, from then to date.

They also recorded major collaborations with artists like GNL Zamba, Rabadaba, Zambia's General Ozzy and Pallaso, among others. Along the way, they have held major concerts and won numerous awards locally and even landed BET and MTV award nominations in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

While addressing the press last week, Radio said the concert would be a compilation of their best hits as they celebrate a decade of making good music together.

"It is not a small feat to accomplish 10 years as a duo making music. With this concert, we would like to appreciate our fans who have supported us through the years," he said.

Balam Promotions is handling the Bell Lager and MTN sponsored event. Tickets cost Shs 20,000 and Shs 50,000 for VIPs.