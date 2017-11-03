3 November 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Radio and Weasel Mark a Decade of Hits

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Radio and Weasel/Facebook
Radio and Weasel.
By Samson Baranga

This evening, Radio and Weasel will hold a concert at Kyadondo Rugby Ground, marking a decade of holding it down on the Ugandan music scene.

Radio and Weasel (born Moses Ssekibogo and Douglas Mayanja, respectively) have been involved in music since childhood.

Radio was at it while studying at Holy Cross Lake View Secondary School and Kiira College Butiki in Jinja, while Weasel was born in a musical family where he later grew up to perform with his elder brother Joseph Mayanja, aka Jose Chameleone.

At that time, Radio was busy and had songs like Dagala, Wololo and Sweet Lady, before he started singing backup vocals for Chameleone's Leone Island in 2004.

Four years later, he and Weasel broke away and started Goodlyfe Crew. The same year they released their breakthrough song, Nakudata, and this was more than enough to announce the duo's arrival on the music scene.

More hit songs like Lwaki Onumya, Zuena, Nyambura, Nyumbani and Bread And Butter just sealed the deal and made them a household name, from then to date.

They also recorded major collaborations with artists like GNL Zamba, Rabadaba, Zambia's General Ozzy and Pallaso, among others. Along the way, they have held major concerts and won numerous awards locally and even landed BET and MTV award nominations in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

While addressing the press last week, Radio said the concert would be a compilation of their best hits as they celebrate a decade of making good music together.

"It is not a small feat to accomplish 10 years as a duo making music. With this concert, we would like to appreciate our fans who have supported us through the years," he said.

Balam Promotions is handling the Bell Lager and MTN sponsored event. Tickets cost Shs 20,000 and Shs 50,000 for VIPs.

More on This

Radio and Weasel to Celebrate Ten Years in the Music Industry

On Wednesday afternoon, Uganda's dynamic duo, Radio and Weasel, hosted journalists at Kyadondo rugby club to answer a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.