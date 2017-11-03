Uganda: Weekend Guide - 10 Years of Radio and Weasel

This evening Radio & Weasel celebrate 10 years in the music industry with their best hits, at Kyadondo Rugby grounds. They will be joined by various local artistes.

Time: 6pm till late.

Entrance: Shs 20,000. Shs 50,000 - VIP.

Qwela Junction

Join Qwela Junction this Sunday for 'The Bosses of Bass' edition at Kampala Serena hotel. They will team up with Tshaka Mayanja, Ernest Otim, Mutabingwa, Josh Mutebi and Sammy Kasule.

Time: 7pm.

Entrance: Shs. 50,000. Shs 150,000 for VIP and 1.5m for a table.

Jazz on Ssese Island

From Friday to Sunday, jazz revelers will camp on Ssese island. On Sunday they will enjoy barbeque and live jazz music.

Time: 10am till late.

Entrance: Shs 480,000 - Single.

Shs 820,000 - Couples.

Shs 400,000 - First 10 ladies.

(Accomodation& meals inclusive).

Dons bar in Saw Ya beer

This Saturday there will be the usual Sawaya Beer at Dons bar along Kampala road. Get four bottles of Bell Lager at Shs 10,000 all night long.

Time: 8pm-late.

Entrance: Free.

BUBBLES

Friday and Saturday: Party Time

DJs play all the best local and garage music until late.

Entrance: Shs 5,000. Members - free.

GUVNOR

It's the first Friday of November and all that means it is Oldies Night At Guvnor Uganda. Come share your memories as you go down the memory lane. DJ Shy will be the main man in Guvnor main while DJs Wasswa, Paul Ssentongo will mix the discs in 40+.

The night is powered by Radio One and Jomayi Property Consultants.

Gates Open: 9pm

Door Cover: Shs 30,000