Kenya: Cecafa in Turmoil Amid Claims of a Coup

Trouble is looming at Cecafa in the wake claims of a coup against its president Sirelkhatim Mutasim Gafaar.

Uganda FA boss Moses Magogo seems the one spearheading the coup.

Mr Magogo, in a letter to Secretary General Nicholas Musonye, has demanded for the resignation of Mr Mutasim whom he accuses of 'having failed to conduct any business for two years'.

"Our opinion as a member of Cecafa is that the president of Cecafa should resign his position having failed to conduct any business over two years," Mr Magogo states.

"This is therefore to kindly and officially ask the General Secretary to raise this matter for discussion at the next General Assembly."

FRESH ELECTION

Mr Magogo also called for a fresh election of the entire Cecafa executive committee, despite the term of current office holders expiring in 2019.

"Without doubt this is a coup," a Cecafa source told Nairobi News. "Why would you want someone out before the expiry of his term in office?"

"Why leak the letter through the media? Didnt we host the Cecafa Women Championship in Uganda in 2016? Aren't we hosting the men's challenge cup this year? So why say we have not conducted any business?" the source said.

Mr Mutasim was elected in November 2015 after defeating Uganda's Lawrence Mulindwa, Rwandan Vincent Nzamwita and Ethiopian Juneidi Basha.

The Cecafa boss however relinquished his Sudan FA presidency after losing to Kamal Shaddad this past weekend.