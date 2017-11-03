Kenya: Musonye, Kilonzo Set for Kenya Simbas' Hong Kong Tour

Strathmore Leos forward Elkeans Musonye and Peter Kilonzo, the Kenya Commercial Bank back, are set to earn their first international tour when Kenya Simbas take part in the Hong Kong Cup of Nations due November 10 to 18 this year.

Also set for his first international tour with the Simbas is Strathmore Leo's back Alex Olaba.

Head coach Jerome Paarwater named the duo, who turned out for Kenya Simbas for the first time in the Hong Kong test match on August this year, in his squad of 26 players that leaves on Monday to the Far East country.

It also saw the return of the influential Impala Saracens and Nondies fly-halves Nato Simiyu and Biko Adema respectively.

"The two upcoming players are part of my strategy ahead of next year's 2019 Japan World Cup qualifiers. I have also put in seasoned hands since next year will be big test for us in our journey to Japan," said Paarwater on Friday at the RFUEA grounds.

Simiyu's last taste of test rugby was the 34-10 home win over Hong Kong in Nairobi in August 2016.

Adema limped off injured during the Simbas 19-19 draw against Hong Kong in Nairobi on August 20 this year.

The Simbas start their campaign with a clash against Chile on 10 November, before playing Russia on 14 November. They will complete their fixtures against hosts Hong Kong on November 18.

Simbas squad to Hong Kong

Forwards: Moses Amusala (KCB), Peter Karia (KCB), Curtis Lilako (KCB), Wilson K'opondo (SportPesa Quins/Captain), Oliver Mang'eni (KCB), George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), Davis Chenge (KCB), Joshua Chisanga (Homeboyz), Philip Ikambili (Homeboyz), Oscar Simiyu (KCB), Dennis Karani (Resolution Impala Saracens), Erick Kerre (Resolution Impala Saracens), Martin Owillah (KCB), Elkeans Musonye (Strathmore Leos)

Backs: Samson Onsomu (Resolution Impala Saracens), Nato Simiyu (Resolution Impala Saracens), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Leo Owade (Resolution Impala Saracens), David Ambunya (SportPesa Quins), Darwin Mukidza (KCB), Vincent Mose (Resolution Impala Saracens), Lyle Asiligwa (SportPesa Quins), Biko Adema (Nondescripts), Alex Olaba (Strathmore Leos), Peter Kilonzo (KCB), Tony Onyango (Homeboyz)

Management: Jerome Paarwater (Head Coach), Dominique Habimana (Assistant Coach), Richard Ochieng (Conditioning Coach), Levy Labeeb (High Performance Consultant), Chris Makachia (Physio), Simiyu Wangila (Team Manager)

Simbas' fixtures

Chile - Friday, November 10 - 12pm EAT

Russia - Tuesday, November 14- 12pm EAT

Hong Kong - Saturday, November 18