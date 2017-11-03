After months of probing by the Sports Commission, the Zimbabwe Rugby Union's executive board will convene at Prince Edward tomorrow for a special meeting to table the findings made by the supreme sports body. The ZRU are currently being run by an interim leadership led by former Sables winger Russell Karimazondo but the union had been waiting to look at the Sports Commission's report on the inquiry they carried out on the problems rocking the sport.

This came following the suspension of the management led by Nyararai Sibanda. ZRU chief executive Blessing Chiutare, in confirming tomorrow's meeting, said yesterday that the union's board had convened the special meeting to discuss the Sports Commission report.

"We are meeting to discuss and adopt the SRC report and to appoint the national executive of the ZRU and the sub-committees that will run the system. Among the sub committees to be appointed will be that which will be responsible for the technical appointments such as that of the national coaches," Chiutare said.

Sports Commission acting director-general Joseph Muchechetere also confirmed that the supreme sports body had since completed their report been scheduled for the ZRU board room to take place. Muchechetere said although three of the administrators they had recommended for the interim leadership had declined to take the posts, the union's operations had continued to flow without much challenges.

The trio of Bongai Zamchiya, Temba Sibanda and Judith Chiyangwa turned down overtures from the Sports Commission to be part of the interim leadership under Karimazondo. But Muchechetere said the Commission would not rush to look for the trio's replacements.

"The report is out and was officially handed to ZRU Exco thus the basis of the meeting.