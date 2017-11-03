3 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Announces Boycott of Some Services, Products

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samwel Owino

Parliamentary wing of the National Resistance Movement has officially launched boycott of products from companies it claims are supporting Jubilee.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) MPs on Friday listed Safaricom, Bidco and Brookside as some of the firms whose products and services their supporters should boycott.

"We will resist the products of these companies because they are beneficiaries of the regime that killed people in this country," said Suna East MP Junet Mohammed.

LIBERATION

The opposition alliance gave its supporters five days to find alternative products, saying the move is just the beginning of economic liberation in Kenya.

Nasa accuses Safaricom of aiding rigging of August poll in favour of President Kenyatta, a claim the firm has denied and dismissed.

The Raila Odinga-led coalition, on the other hand, accuses Brookside and Bidco of funding President Kenyatta's Jubilee Party.

"These companies have denied Kenyans their right to elect their leaders in a democratic process," Mr Mohamed said.

The MPs said they would start outreach programmes to tell their supporters about the boycott and alternatives.

Kenya

Could Parts of Kenya Really Secede?

Kenya is experiencing its worst political crisis in more than a decade, prompting some politicians to suggest extreme… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.