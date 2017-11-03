3 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Gdim Izik Trial Respected All Legal, Objective Conditions On Publicity and Transparency, Cndh

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — The National Council for Human Rights (CNDH) said, Thursday in Rabat, while presenting its report of the Gdim Izik Events trial, that the latter respected all conditions related to publicity and transparency, and provided all means to allow everyone to follow the legal proceedings.

The report, whose main conclusions were presented at a press briefing, underlined that the trial was marked by wisdom, balance and taking account of all parties which enabled to overcome some sporadic tensions and reactions among the parties to the dispute, adding that the court gave enough time to each party so that it could present its viewpoint and defend its legal position.

Time devoted to the trial was more than enough and enabled the court to take decisions within a reasonable deadline, and the parties to use their defence rights, said the report, underlining the statements made at the end of each hearing by the public prosecutor to keep the public opinion informed.

The document said that the court ensured to the people involved and observers all optimal conditions to follow the trial and provided translation in French, English and Spanish and even Hassani, with a good quality of sound and image.

The court also adjourned hearings to take breaks for rest or meals or to alleviate the tension if necessary.

The court decided to drop charges against some suspects for forming a criminal gang and sue them for the rest of crimes and adjust the lawsuit. It also decided to sue other suspects for violence against law enforcement officers while on duty.

Morocco

Marrakech - One Person Shot Dead By Two Hooded Suspects

A person was killed, Thursday in Marrakech, by gunshots fired by two hooded people, said local authorities of the wilaya… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.