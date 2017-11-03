3 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Blackout Is a Setback to Internet Connectivity

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe — Persistent power blackout the country is experiencing is affecting effective delivery of services by internet service providers.

Chairperson of Media and Communications Parliamentary Committee, Sam Kawale made the observation Wednesday when members of his committee toured some establishment of Internet connectivity sites in Lilongwe.

He said lack of reliable power was forced internet services providers to depend on other sources of energy which were very expensive for their operations.

"As a country we can do better if the issue of power generation is handled as a matter of urgency in order to overcome some of the problems we are facing," Kawale explained.

He said as a result of this most internet providers are surcharging the consumers more and they are maximizing on their profits.

Kawale said internet rate are being viewed to be high in the country but this is also due to high taxation they are subjected to.

He said as country we need to address some of the challenge the communication sector is facing.

"As committee of parliament on media and communication will ensure that some of the issues being raised are being adequately in order to serve clients better," the Chairperson pointed out.

Chief Director in the Ministry Information and Communication Technology, Nwazi Mnthambala admitted that government was aware of some challenged the communication sector was facing in the country.

She said the issue of blackouts has negatively affecting service delivery in some sector and it is a challenge in order to address

Mnthambala explained that measures are being put in place to ensure that the sector is being assisted particularly on the issue of power supply where various services operator have restored into using others sources of energy.

