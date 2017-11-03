Nigeria: IGP Must Appear Before Probe Panel - Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday said the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris must appear before the panel probing allegations levelled against him by Senator Isah Hamma Misau.

The IGP was to appear on Wednesday before the Senate ad-hoc committee investigating various allegations levelled against him and the Police Service Commission by Misau, but the IGP through his lawyer, Alex lzinyon (SAN), wrote the panel saying he will not appear as the case was before a court.

Briefing the Senate on the none appearance of the IGP, Chairman of the probe panel, Senator Francis Alimikhena (APC,Edo) said they have given the IGP next Tuesday to appear before the panel.

Responding, Saraki said: "The Deputy Chief Whip, you have given the IG another date to appear before you. Feed us back on the outcome of that on Tuesday.

"As the chief law enforcing officer, one will expect that he should know what the law is and he should know that there have been many judgements in this case and that they cannot stop the Senate from doing its job.

"I think that he is best advised to follow the law and ensure that he has nothing to hide. And come and appear like anyone else before the committee."