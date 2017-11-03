3 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Logging - Informal Trade Hurts Economy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

The Center for International Forestry Research has launched a campaign to ensure that only legally sawn wood is used henceforth in the country.

Although Cameroon is well known as an international timber exporter, being Africa's largest exporter of tropical wood to the European Union, its domestic timber trade seems to be ignored. Forestry researchers hold that Cameroon, which boasts of 20 million hectares of forest - a great portion of the national territory, tends to ignore its domestic timber market and trade in its national forest policies.

The result is that Cameroon's forest is left at the mercy of artisanal loggers and traders (some prefer to refer to them as illegal loggers and traders), who on a yearly basis record astronomical volumes of trade. The sector's economic, environmental and social impacts only started being evaluated recently.

According to research findings by the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR), should small-scale production of sawn wood market in Cameroon be taken into account, total national production would equal 4.3 million cubic meters per year. This will nearly double the official figures cited by the government, the CIFOR research suggested. The CIFOR study suggests that even government finds herself making use of illegally sawn wood in the construction of public structures.

It is against this backdrop that CIFOR has launched a project to sensitise private and public individuals and entities on the need to encourage the use of wood from legally known sources. While launching the project during a workshop in Yaounde, Thursday November 2, 2017, the Central Africa Regional Coordinator of CIFOR, Dr. Richard Eba'a Atyi, said the phenomenon of illegal timber trade is worrisome, with government also involved.

"We have been working with the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife as well as other partners to reverse the tide. The first driver of the use of legal wood should be the government itself," Dr. Richard Eba'a Atyi said.

Cameroon Tribune learned a forest law that focused on the export-oriented industrial forestry sector was adopted in 1994. However, the law neglected domestic chainsaw milling operations which in recent years has created 45,000 direct jobs and generated over FCFA 17 trillion.

The recent campaign falls in line with the Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) of EU's Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) Action Plan. The Center for Research and Action for Sustainable Development (CERAD) and the Faculty of Agronomy and Agricultural Sciences of the University of Dschang also launched related projects.

Cameroon

Digital Economy - Government Moves to Alleviate Cyber Insecurity

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications is examining different options to pick suitable cyber security options for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.