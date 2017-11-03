2 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Digital Economy - Government Moves to Alleviate Cyber Insecurity

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mbom Sixtus

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications is examining different options to pick suitable cyber security options for Cameroon.

A series of travel agencies in Douala and Yaounde lost millions of FCFA to cyber attacks last month, according to Nana Payong, an expert currently organising a cyber security-related forum in Douala. He also holds many institutions that have incurred losses due to inadequate protection of their information systems always prefer to be discrete about to prevent insecurity worries in customers. But experts say reasons abound for citizens, companies and public institutions to be worried about cyber security threats. Despite the putting in place of legislature and institutions to guarantee cyber security and fight against cyber criminality, the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications holds that Cameroon is yet to have the expertise required to guarantee safety online, in both quantitative and qualitative terms. It is in the backdrop of this that the Ministry is organising awareness workshops to determine a country-specific expertise for security in electronic networks and information systems. The second of such workshops took place in Yaounde on November 1, 2017. It brought together experts from the private sector, representatives of public institutions as well as officers of the police and military corps. The Inspector General of Services at the Ministry of Post and Telecommunication, Paul Petit Ndongo who opened the seminar on behalf of the Minister, said "one of the vital innovations of our time is the digital economy driven by ICTs. Government is aiming for a successful digitization of the economy and as such development of human resources is a paramount. There is need to increase the level of skill and number of experts to secure electronic transactions and interactions."

Cameroon

Logging - Informal Trade Hurts Economy

The Center for International Forestry Research has launched a campaign to ensure that only legally sawn wood is used… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.