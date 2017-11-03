Nigeria: Bosso Set to Seal N1.6 Million Monthly Deal With Katsina Utd

Former El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri Head Coach, Ladan Bosso, is set to be unveiled as new coach of Katsina United after the management of club returned with a better offer to try to persuade the former Flying Eagles gaffer to join their ranks ahead of next season's NPFL campaign.

Bosso, who was replaced as El-Kanemi coach last month by Imama Amapakabo, was also touted for the vacant Enyimba job, but its seems Katsina United have now won the race for his signature.

According to AOIFootball.com Katsina United management landed in Minna, the hometown of Bosso last weekend but could not meet the evaluation of his contract worth.

The team is due in Minna with an improved deal worth N7 million.

Bosso will earn N1.6 million a month and is to be assisted by Baldwin Bazuaye who was the immediate past head coach of the Katsina-based club.

According to club sources, Bazuaye's monthly take-home would be upgraded to N800,000 from the previous N600,000, as part of the agreement reached by soon-to-be announced Technical Director of the club, Ladan Bosso.

Hopefully, the contract would be dotted in Bosso's mini office at his resident in Minna.

The official unveiling is expected to take place in Katsina next week