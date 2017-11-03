Nigeria: Govt Approves Minimum Wage Committee Membership

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved nominations into the committee that will work on a new minimum wage for workers, Labour and Employment Chris Ngige disclosed yesterday.

Addressing State House reporters after meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Ngige did not disclose the membership of the committee which, he said, would soon be inaugurated.

The minister said the committee was a tripartite panel comprising representatives of the federal and state governments as well as the private sector.

Ngige stressed that the panel would decide on the feasibility of the N56, 000 minimum wage being demanded by workers.

'We will take a consensus date with the governors because it is a tripartite committee involving federal, states and the private sector: NECA , MAN, NACCIMA, SMEs.

"The NLC, TUC and their affiliates have done their nominations. What we are now trying to finetune is the date for inauguration," the minister said.