Nigeria: eNigeria - Automating 774 LGAs, Basic to Digitizing Nigeria - Teniola

Global technology evolution has made it imperative for Nigeria and other African Countries to go digital, and be at par with developed economies.

However, Mr. Olusola Teniola, has observed that automating the administrative processes at seven hundred and seventy-four (774) local government areas, will offer a short route to digitising the country.

Teniola made the remark in an interview with Nigeria CommunicationsWeek stressing that 'digitised Nigeria' would help the people adopt the mindset required to be creators of value and innovative solutions in agriculture, power management, health, water, transportation and logistics.

Temiola's remark is coming at the time the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is rallying stakeholders for eNigeria 2017.

Dr. Isa Pantami, DG of NITDA said that through the platform the Agency will continually explore the use of ICT to create more jobs and also sponsor more start-up company by providing them with seed funding and connect them to global seed funding organisation.

eNigeria is an annual Information Technology (IT) summit organised by NITDA, which brings together relevant stakeholders from the private, public, non-governmental sectors and the international IT community.

It is a veritable Platform for ICT awareness creation, developing the appropriate framework and setting goals for best practices to position Nigeria in the global information society.

Continuing, the ATCON President said, "'Digitizing Nigeria', one, is people and the mindset required to be creators of value and innovative solutions in agriculture, power management, health, water, transportation and logistics. Second, are the processes that will make for transparent working environments utilizing systems across our day-to-day lives.

"The critical steps are the evolving requirements to update our many technology deficient citizens so that they become comfortable with the new digital paradigm - this needs to be imbibed from an early age and especially an infusion into the youth population through massive training in ICT and adoption of science based application relevant curriculum that solves basic society's needs.

"Another step is for Government to move all the 3 tiers of governance onto a digital platform and examples exist in other climes where this is the norm, so that the Nigerian Citizen is able to interact with government without having to march to Abuja for basic administrative tasks or their Local/State headquarter/secretariat on a daily basis for menial tasks that can be carried out by automated processes instead.

"Then once we have some of these in place then we can envision the deployment of Smart Cities and Internet of Things (IoT) that fully enmeshes our homes with utility companies, service providers, and other critical institutions that exist to improve our quality and standard of life", he said.at exist to improve our quality and standard of life", he said.