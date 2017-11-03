A 42-year-old woman, Dupe Sunny, yesterday, in Lagos, appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate's Court, charged with aiding three teenage girls to engage in prostitution.

The three teenagers are aged 14 and 16, with oldest among them having a Senior Secondary School certificate.

The accused, who is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and knowingly allowing teenagers to engage in unlawful sexual intercourse, however, denied the charges.

But the prosecutor, Sergeant Kehinde Omisakin, told the court that the accused committed the offences between June 2016 and October 28 at 22, Oresegun Street, off Odo Eran in Bariga.

She alleged that the woman allocated a room to the teenagers for the purpose of prostitution and collected returns from the girls after sex bouts.

The offences contravened Sections 138 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which stipulates 14 years imprisonment.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias adjourned the case until November 8 for ruling on the accused's bail application.