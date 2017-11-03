3 November 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia/South Africa: Anthony Laffor Scores First 2017 League Goal

By Anthony Kokoi

After struggling to get his name on the score sheet for Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African League, Liberian international forward Anthony Laffor on Wednesday scored his first league goal of the season after Sundowns defeated Orlando Pirates 3-1.

In stoppage time Laffor fired home a stunning effort to complete the scores at 3-1 for the 'Brazilians'. The stoppage time goal for the international forward was his first out of four appearances and his club's first win in four matches.

Laffor's side took the lead in the first minute of the match and later doubled it after Hlompho Kekana completed his brace in the 13th minute. Pirates pulled one back in the 37th minute to reduce the goal deficit in the first half with the hope of changing the score line in the second half.

However, the Pirates' hopes of changing the score line did not materialize after the 32 year old Liberian forward netted his stoppage time strike to rescue the Sundowns.

Laffor was last on the score sheet on July 1 after he scored the lone goal for his team in their 1-0 win against Kedus Giorgis in the CAF Champions League.

Prior to their 3-1 win against Pirates, Laffor's side had conceded three successive defeats in the new season. The 'Brazilians' will be hoping to get their third win of the league season when they travel away to defending champions Bidvest Wits on Saturday, November 11.

Sundowns are currently seated at the 8th position on the league table with 12 points out of seven matches.

Source: Sundowns

