LUKAS 'Demolisher' Ndafoluma has vowed to make a success of his first foray abroad when he challenges WBC International middleweight title holder Craig Cunningham of England in Manchester 10 December.

"Ndafoluma is ready. I have no doubts about him. Our training has gone according to plan. What is left is for him to deliver," said Salute Boxing Academy executive Ali 'The Silent Assassin' Nuumbembe, a retired boxer familiar with the boxing terrain in the United Kingdom as he was based in that country during his prime.

Nuumbembe, who is the only Namibian to have held a Commonwealth title, is helping his young compatriot prepare for his biggest bout to date.

"I have been telling him what to expect. He should expect a big crowd against him. The weather will also be a challenge, as it is very cold that time of the year. So, he should not be intimidated," he noted.

Ndafoluma (31), is the reigning International Boxing Organisation's All-Africa middleweight champion and not short on confidence, ability or motivation, his trainer Elifas Namundjebo said.

"We are sure that the Demolisher will give a good performance. We have got a plan for him [Cunningham], and I am sure that plan is going to work," he added.

Cunningham (28), who has lost just one of his 18 previous bouts, caused a huge upset when he stopped compatriot Anthony Ogogo inside eight rounds to win the WBC International middleweight title in Birmingham on 22 October.

He may be favourite to defend the title, but the Demolisher believes he is a different proposition from the Briton's former adversaries.

"He's the one who needs to know me," Ndafoluma, who has lost once in 12 outings, said when quizzed about his familiarity with the title holder.

The Namibian prospect is in ominous form after scoring an impressive TKO against Zimbabwean Martin Tshuma on 30 September.

"You people don't know me yet. If you thought you have seen all there is about me, the best is yet to come," he declared.

"This belt has never touched Namibian soil. Ill bring the title home," said Ndafoluma.

The WBC international middleweight fight will be screened live on NBC TV through Kwese Sports.