3 November 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Gambia: 45,600 Bags of Chinese Donated Rice Distributed Nationwide

Information gathered by this medium has it that 45,600 bags of the Chinese donated rice, has so far been distributed nationwide.

according to information from the upper river region, 15 containers totalling 7,500 bags of rice, were delivered to the governor for onward distribution to the people of that region.

in the central river region, 22 containers or 11,000 bags of rice were delivered for distribution whilst in the lower river region, 7 containers or 3,500 bags were delivered. in north bank region, 8 containers or 4,000 bags were delivered for distribution and in the west coast region, 25 containers or 12,500 bags were delivered. in the kanifing municipality, 13 containers carrying 6,500 bags were delivered and in banjul city, one container of 500 bags were delivered.

when contacted on the issue, the coordinator of the taskforce responsible for the distribution of the rice, mr.musasonko, confirmed the various allocations and added that the all the deliveries at the regional level, were received by the governors.

Gambia

