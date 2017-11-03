3 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Shema Challenges Forfeiture of 18 Properties

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Chuks Azu

Former Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Shema has filed an application at the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging interim forfeiture of 18 properties valued at N86 billion allegedly belonging to him.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole had on November 1, 2017 granted an order for interim forfeiture of 18 properties in Abuja allegedly belonging to the ex-governor.

In a notice of preliminary objection filed by his lawyer, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), the former governor argued that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) suppressed facts before obtaining the ex parte order.

Shema's lawyer urged the court to set aside the interim forfeiture order because "The totality of the issue raised in the ex parte motion is the same subject matter of a criminal charge filed by the EFCC before a Katsina High Court, which is now subject of appeal at the Supreme Court."

Shema's preliminary objection also opposes the ex parte application, which was filed despite the pendency of the appeal, which is now slated for hearing on November 8.

EFCC lawyer, O.I Uket asked the court to preserve the assets until the criminal charge was disposed as the total value is over N86.2bn.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole adjourned the case to November 8 for hearing.

Nigeria

Queen Maxima Advocates Relaxed Regulatory Requirements for Mobile Money Operators

The visiting Queen of The Netherlands, Her Majesty Maxima Willem-Alexander, has advocated relaxation of regulatory… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.