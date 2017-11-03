Nigeria: Shema Challenges Forfeiture of 18 Properties

Former Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Shema has filed an application at the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging interim forfeiture of 18 properties valued at N86 billion allegedly belonging to him.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole had on November 1, 2017 granted an order for interim forfeiture of 18 properties in Abuja allegedly belonging to the ex-governor.

In a notice of preliminary objection filed by his lawyer, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), the former governor argued that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) suppressed facts before obtaining the ex parte order.

Shema's lawyer urged the court to set aside the interim forfeiture order because "The totality of the issue raised in the ex parte motion is the same subject matter of a criminal charge filed by the EFCC before a Katsina High Court, which is now subject of appeal at the Supreme Court."

Shema's preliminary objection also opposes the ex parte application, which was filed despite the pendency of the appeal, which is now slated for hearing on November 8.

EFCC lawyer, O.I Uket asked the court to preserve the assets until the criminal charge was disposed as the total value is over N86.2bn.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole adjourned the case to November 8 for hearing.