3 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Niger Delta Avengers Calls off Ceasefire with Govt

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Militants.
By Samuel Ogundipe

The Niger Delta Avengers, a group of militants that struck oil installations in Niger Delta region last year, has announced an immediate end to its ceasefire with the Nigerian government.

In a statement posted on its website Friday afternoon, the group said it would resume hostilities any day from now, saying the Buhari administration has not been sincere with its peace talks and promises for the Niger Delta.

The group also condemned a former top militant in the region, Government Ekpemupolo, a.k.a. Tompolo, saying he had failed to live up to his leadership roles for those who seek absolute “emancipation” for the region.

The statement was signed by the group’s spokesperson, named Mudoch Agbinibo, who also announced a string of successful attacks on oil and gas facilities that sent major international oil firms like Shell and Chevron deferring activities last year.

The group also named the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, as one of Nigerian government’s loyalists sabotaging its cause.

The militants have not carried out any major attack since the beginning of this year.

Details soon…

More on This

Amaechi, Wike Political War Aborted Pandef Meeting - Evah

COORDINATOR of the Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, Comrade Joseph Evah, in this encounter speaks on the scuttled meeting of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.