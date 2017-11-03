3 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: SON Confiscates N16.4 Million Substandard Food Products

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abubakar Auwal

Sokoto — The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) has raided 14 shops in Sokoto and Zamfara states, confiscating 1, 220 bags of substandard sugar, 86 cartons of macaroni and 111 cartons of spaghetti worth N16.4 million.

The state coordinator, Mr. Bello Sani said the raid was part of their routine operations aimed at ridding Nigeria of substandard products.

According to him, six shops were sealed, and four people arrested.

"The operations are also meant to ensure quality assurance, standardization and protection of consumers," he said.

Sani advised the public to buy only products certified by SON and other regulatory agencies.

Nigeria

Queen Maxima Advocates Relaxed Regulatory Requirements for Mobile Money Operators

The visiting Queen of The Netherlands, Her Majesty Maxima Willem-Alexander, has advocated relaxation of regulatory… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.