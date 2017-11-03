Nigeria: SON Confiscates N16.4 Million Substandard Food Products

Sokoto — The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) has raided 14 shops in Sokoto and Zamfara states, confiscating 1, 220 bags of substandard sugar, 86 cartons of macaroni and 111 cartons of spaghetti worth N16.4 million.

The state coordinator, Mr. Bello Sani said the raid was part of their routine operations aimed at ridding Nigeria of substandard products.

According to him, six shops were sealed, and four people arrested.

"The operations are also meant to ensure quality assurance, standardization and protection of consumers," he said.

Sani advised the public to buy only products certified by SON and other regulatory agencies.