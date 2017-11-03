Nigeria: Arsenal Beach Soccer Team to Play At Copa Lagos

The annual beach soccer tournament organized by Kinetic Sports has disclosed that the Arsenal Beach Soccer team will feature in this year's event scheduled for December 8 to 10 at Eko Atlantic City. This is the first time the Arsenal Beach Soccer team will be coming to Africa and Nigeria.

Arsenal Beach Soccer team are the current Cup holders of the English National League, after lifting the title in London with a 7-2 win over the erstwhile champions, Silesia BS St Neots. The team has expressed excitement for the opportunity in featuring in this year's edition of COPA Lagos.

Every edition of COPA Lagos brings a unique offering. This year will feature, not only sport, music, dance, fashion, fans' zone and celebrity entertainment that comes yearly, but also the first-ever Female Celebrity Match and introduction of a 'Lagos-based' beach soccer team, who will play their first match against Arsenal beach soccer team.

The 'Lagos-based' team, which will be making its debut at COPA Lagos 2017 was selected by Swiss beach soccer veteran and FIFA Instructor, Angelo Schirinzi, alongside National Beach Soccer Coach, Adamu Ejo.

The team comprises beach soccer talents from the far-flung parts of Lagos State who came out tops at the recently concluded COPA Lagos Talent Scout 2017.

The team will spend another two weeks in an intensive boot camp with Angelo Schirinzi to adequately prepare for the international teams they will be facing at COPA Lagos 2017.

This year's COPA Lagos promises to be a more engaging and fun filled, according to the Managing Director of Kinetic Samson Adamu.

"This year's edition of COPA Lagos is exciting for us because we are moving towards developing local talent, and we are very happy to have Gidi Sharks play their first match against a world champion. We are confident about the abilities and potential in the team we have selected during our talent scout around Lagos, and we are sure this will be the beginning of developing our own local beach soccer league that will put Nigeria on the global tourism map whilst promoting a beach culture and lifestyle in Lagos and Nigeria," Adamu stated.