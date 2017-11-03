Nigeria: Uber Rolls Out New Features to Support Driver-Partners Needs

Driver-partners in Nigeria can now choose to drive on their own terms with the newly introduced features unveiled by Uber.

With the set of new features on the Uber app, it makes it easier for driver-partners across the country to choose when, where, and how they drive.

These features follow the recent launch of Uber's In-App Chat, a feature which allows driver-partners and riders to chat right in the app without having to share their phone numbers with one another when they need to get in touch.

According to the firm, it will be launching a number of products to include, Driver share my trip; Arrival destination and time, Long trip notification and Rating protection.

The driver share my trip allows drivers to share their trip information with loved ones, without implicating the privacy of the rider or divulging personal information or specific drop off or pick up points.

With the arrival destination and time feature enable drivers to set the time they want to arrive at their final destination at any time of the day. The app will notify them when it's time to start heading towards their destination. At that time, they'll be connected with a trip along the same path. This allows for more flexibility and allows them to make a little extra money on the way.

Also the long trip notification sends information to driver-partners to fit in to driving around their lifestyle, which means drivers will now get a heads-up when a trip is estimated to be 45 minutes or longer, so they can plan accordingly.

For the rating protection, sometimes riders might give their trip a low rating for reasons beyond a drivers control like an issue with the Uber App. With the new ratings policy, these type of ratings won't count towards a drivers score. Uber will still get the feedback to help them improve but it won't impact the driver's overall rating.

Commenting on the introduction of the new features, General Manager, Uber West Africa, Lola Kassim, said: "Over the last few months, we've spent a lot of time listening to and engaging with over 7000 driver-partners across Nigeria, hearing what they need from the Uber app so that we can improve and transform the driver experience.

Based on their responses, she said Uber would be rolling out products that can address three keys areas, which includes more flexibility for drivers when using the app; using Uber technology to create a stress-free experience, and building on safety.

"Drivers play a key role in defining Uber's future and we want them to know that we are committed to ensuring the app works best for them first. We believe these new features will create meaningful changes to their lives and driving experience," Kassim said.

She restated the firm's commitment to continuously work on improving the experiences of driver-partner with the app, adding that "This isn't just about new features, it's about a sustained commitment over time, and Uber is incredibly excited to apply the full strength of its network to improve and transform the driver experience for its 7000 men and women who drive with Uber every week.